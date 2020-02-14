NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Tubing season is only a few months away. Once warmer temperatures decide to stay, Texans will be looking for ways to cool off.

The City of New Braunfels is preparing for tubers on the Comal River.

City Council approved a new policy Monday that will allow visitors the option to skip the tube chute and save money this summer.

Most tubers use steps at Prince Solms Park to enter the Comal river. Starting in May, a new wristband will be offered to allow tubers to enter the water after the chute.

“Every summer we have people that want a better option for getting around the tube chute,” said City of New Braunfels River Operation Manger Amy Niles. “That way they don't have to get in the river and then get out of the river to go around and then get back in the river. We heard this idea and decided to come up with a plan. We're really excited about it.”

A brick and wrought-iron entrance gate welcomes tubers and picnickers into Prince Solms Park. Those wanting to skip the chute will use a gate located to the left of the main entrance.

They’ll be able to skip some fees, too. A $5 admission fee is charged at the main entrance to the park.

“That $5 admission is really for people that are going to hang out and be on the property,” said Niles. “So with that bypass wristband, they can get in … and go on with their float. If you're coming on weekends and holidays, you're still going to need the $2 river management fee even if you're going around the tube chute.”

The river management fee is waived for citizens with a Resident River Pass.

The wristband policies start the first weekend in May when park rangers begin collecting fees. The rangers can also answer questions and point you in the right direction.

“This is a great place for people of all abilities to come down and come and enjoy the river. We have areas for people to picnic, there's playgrounds, there's areas to swim as well as tubing and kayaking.”

