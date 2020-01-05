NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The New Braunfels Food Bank is getting a helping hand from the Texas Army National Guard.

The guardsmen are using their talents and crisis response experience to help families in need.

“It feels good to put food in people's cars, put food in people's hands who don't have it,” said company commander Captain Dillon Horn. “It really is a tangible experience for these guys to be able to serve their fellow Texans.”

For the last two weeks, 34 guardsmen from the 840th Mobility Augmentation Company have been carrying out their mission at the New Braunfels Food Bank.

“They've come in and they've provided some relief for us,” said Monica Borrego, the Executive Director of the New Braunfels Food Bank. They’re strong and willing to work and super helpful. We are just super thankful to have them here.”

The company from Weatherford, Texas, was activated six weeks ago. The group has been in New Braunfels for part of their service. Captain Horn says his men and women have been tackling everything from working in the warehouse and packing food boxes, to loading cars and making home deliveries.

“As long as the Governor and the people of Texas need us, we're here to serve you and make sure nobody goes home hungry,” said Captain Horn.

While the guardsmen are putting in the sweat equity, there is something civilians can do for the food bank as well.

The facility needs food and financial donations.

Borrego is grateful to all who have already stepped up.

“It helps us kind of stay in the right spirit to be able to do this work for our long term,” said Borrego.

CLICK HERE for more info on food assistance or donation opportunities.

The New Braunfels Food Bank holds two food distributions every weekday and one on Saturdays.

