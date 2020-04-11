Stormtrooper completes 22 day mission: reminding New Braunfels to vote

Miller is not campaigning for one side or another; just reminding his neighbors to vote, spreading smiles and showing his kids it’s ok to embrace your quirks.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Mission accomplished! A stormtrooper spotted in New Braunfels over the last three weeks went all-out for his last day at a busy intersection.

Instead of just one, he displayed ten signs encouraging his neighbors to vote.

Comal County reported record turnout for this election.

Tuesday morning marked the final scene.

The stormtrooper wrapped up his role of encouraging his New Braunfels neighbors to go vote.

In the suit was James Miller, a local dad and appliance installation tech, who wants to do some good in his community.

He has been at the corner of FM 725 and I-35 for two hours every morning, for the last 22 days.

“I wanted people to know that hey, I care. I'm out there every day. I want to try to make a difference,” said Miller.

He says it’s up to voters to make a difference at the polls.

“Even though you don't think you make a difference, you do,” said Miller. “Every vote does make a difference.”

Miller is not campaigning for one side or another; just reminding his neighbors about the election, spreading some smiles and showing his kids it’s ok to embrace your quirks.

“You've got to kind of stand out every once in a while,” said Miller. “I like to just encourage my kids and everybody that even though it seems like a real weird thing to do, some people appreciate it.”

Remember this guy? It’s his last day reminding people in #NewBraunfels to #vote. He’s been doing this for 2 hours every morning for 22 days! I had the chance to interview him on a video call. Catch the story at 5 on @KENS5.#Stormtrooper #KENS5Eyewitness #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/GZlcFrYuqJ — Leah Durain (@LeahDurain) November 3, 2020

He is also getting good use of his suit. Miller created the costume using a 3D printer, sandpaper and spray paint. It took more than 400 hours of work.

“I think just the helmet alone was like 120 or 130 hours of just printing,” said Miller.

Tuesday, drivers got to read some of Miller’s favorite catchy quotes and Star Wars puns from signs he previously held.

As the credits roll, Miller hopes his stunt inspires others to invest time and creativity in what they value.