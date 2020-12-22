Smaller communities begin to receive coronavirus vaccine shipments

Various Comal County facilities have received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and expect an additional 3,200 doses in the next few days.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Boxes full of hope and the coronavirus vaccine are beginning to arrive in smaller communities throughout Texas.

Health officials in Comal County confirm some doses have already arrived and thousands more are expected in the next few days.

San Antonio and other Texas cities have been vaccinating frontline workers over the last week.

Smaller communities in the Hill Country have been waiting their turn and just got some good news.

Comal County is on the state’s list for week two of coronavirus vaccine deliveries.

The shipments will go to 11 providers including several Christus facilities in New Braunfels and HEB pharmacies in the area.

In the first allotment for Comal County, the facilities are receiving between 100 and 2,000 doses each.

“There has been 3,700 doses allotted to different providers in Comal County,” said Cheryl Fraser, the Public Health Director in Comal County. “Five hundred of those have already been received and the [other] 3,200 vaccines are expected either this week or next week. There's two different deliveries coming.”

These doses are still set aside for healthcare workers.

Some agencies are partnering up to share any extra doses with medical staff who haven’t received their shipment yet.

Providers with leftover doses can contact Comal County Public Health to be matched up with another facility in need.

Fraser explained in a briefing to County Commissioners Tuesday that vaccines are also coming into the area another way.

“Those numbers do not include the nursing homes that have partnered with the big box pharmacies,” said Fraser. “That's a different system that we cannot see. We do know that they are also getting vaccines to provide to the local nursing homes.”

All 11 providers on the list are getting the Moderna vaccine which does not require the special freezers needed to store Pfizer doses.