NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Past, present and future soldiers are brought together thanks to efforts by a senior care center in New Braunfels.

Retired veterans and JROTC cadets joined forces to make care packages for a group stationed at Fort Benning. The gesture was made to show support for our troops.

The Sundance Inn Health Center in New Braunfels was buzzing with activity during a recent packing party. Volunteers put little things like snacks, toiletries and socks into boxes, hoping to make a big difference.

The group was made up of staff from the facility, their residents which included former military and teens who are in JROTC at New Braunfels High School.

“In the actual military, they serve the nation and in our High School ROTC military, we serve our community,” said JROTC Cadet Charles Schreiber. “That's what we came out here to do. We served our community.”

The boxes will be shipped to Fort Benning to be opened by Joshua Macias and five of his buddies.

“They like receiving packages and stuff like that,” said David Macias, Joshua’s father. “It kind of highlights their day. So I thought it would be really, really good.”

David Macias stopped by the event. His wife works at Sundance Inn. When her coworkers found out about Joshua, they decided to show him how this community is proud of his service.

“It started off as something real small and they just ran with it and it turned into a really, really great event,” said Macias. “I can already tell you his reaction, he's going to probably do a little dance.”

The goal of the event is to bless soldiers currently serving but while they’re at it, the future of the military is also learning from those who paved the way.

“We take care of a lot of former military,” said William Pomeroy, the Executive Director of Sundance Inn Health Center. “They did so much for our country. [When] future generations, military personnel can come together and work [for] our current military residents, it’s a big deal.”

Community groups, senior residents and staff at Sundance Inn donated the items for the boxes. The soldiers will also receive letters from friends and strangers.

“I have a lot of appreciation for our service members,” said Joel Villarreal, a JROTC Cadet. “They do a lot, some of them even [make] the ultimate sacrifice and I just want to say thank you.”