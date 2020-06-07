Search continues in Canyon Lake following reported drowning

More than 48 hours into the search, first responders have not found the missing man. Crews will continue efforts until dark and resume their work Tuesday morning.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — The search continues in Canyon Lake for a man officials fear drowned on the Fourth of July.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office identified the missing man as Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico. Witnesses last saw him around 4:00 Saturday afternoon. They told deputies he jumped off a boat to cool off in the water. After a few minutes, Rodriguez went below the surface and was not seen again.

Search teams with Canyon Lake Fire/EMS used a boat and ready-divers to make an immediate search.

“Our vessel is equipped with Sonar we were trying to locate the victim via electronic devices that we have onboard but it was to no success,” said Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter.

Comal County Sheriff’s deputies and Texas Parks & Wildlife Game Wardens joined the investigation. Sunday and Monday, the New Braunfels Fire Department dive team was called in.

“[They were] diving at depths of about 90 feet. The dive team has to go in with pairs, they’re limited at 20-minute increments. With 10-12 divers, we’re able to search the area quite well,” said Chief Brinkkoeter. “They did a gridded pattern because of the limited sight. They feel they did, to the best of their ability, a very good search in the area where he was last seen.”

With no sighting of Rodriguez by Monday afternoon, the New Braunfels dive team packed up. Game Wardens and Canyon Lake search crews remained on the water.

Boat Ramp 7 was used as launch and staging area for first responders. The lake access point remained open to the public, so families arrived with watercraft throughout the day as well.

Rodriguez is around 5’6” has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pink swim trunks.