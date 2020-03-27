COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Some cities in South Texas are taking bold steps to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed 24 people in the state.

For one thing, tubing will have to wait for people in and around New Braunfels as one of the region's most popular activities this time of year is put on hold. The Hill Country has a warm weekend ahead, but families should think twice before pulling out the tubes and floaties.

Parks with waterway access along the Comal and Guadalupe rivers in the city of New Braunfels are closed due to health and safety reasons related to COVID-19.

San Marcos also shut down its river access parks out of an abundance of caution.

Both cities have Stay Home, Work Safe orders in place.

When New Braunfels announced the order earlier in the week, Mayor Barron Casteel asked residents to be kind and patient with one another.

“We’re asking everyone not to go out in public unless it is for essential need,” Casteel said on Tuesday. “The less contact that we’re having with one another right now , the better off we are… stopping the spread COVID-19.”

In Canyon Lake, similar signs can be spotted. The overlook park near the Canyon Lake Dam is closed. The sign says it’s to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Horseshoe Loop section of the Guadalupe River is typically packed with tubers in March. On Friday afternoon, only three small groups of tubes were seen floating along. A handful of fishermen dotted the riverbanks, but the anglers were practicing social distancing.

On Friday afternoon, Comal County issued guidelines for staying home and working safely.

In the order, Judge Sherman Krause said “COVID-19 continues to threaten our community. We must do more to stop or slow the spread. Residents should more closely follow guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and orders issued by the Governor or local jurisdictions.”

The guidelines also mentioned recreational outfitters.

“Water recreation businesses that have long been major economic generators in our community should voluntarily shut down.”

