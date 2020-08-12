Reward offered for information about lash studio burglary in New Braunfels

Check your friends list to see if you can help police track down the suspect. Information leading to an arrest could earn you up to $4,000.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Need some fast cash? Check your friends list to see if you can help New Braunfels police track down the guy seen on security footage breaking into a local lash salon.

Salons are among businesses hardest hit economically by the coronavirus pandemic. One in New Braunfels took a second punch when someone broke in.

“We're already dealing with COVID. We had to go through a complete shutdown from March until May, so [we’re] rebuilding from that and then this came as an absolute surprise,” said Ashley Hays, the Studio Director.

The crime happened around 1 a.m. on September 17th at the Amazing Lash Studio in the Marketplace shopping center off I-35.

Police need the public’s help finding the suspect.

Surveillance cameras captured video showing the man looking through the window.

He had dark hair, some facial hair on his chin and was wearing a dark T-shirt, dark Nike shorts and Nike sandals.

The man threw a rock through the front door, breaking the glass and then ran inside.

He made off with a bag of cash.

Police say he left in a dark colored sedan.

“If you know anything, if you recognize him, even if he looks familiar to somebody that you know, please step up,” said Hays. “It would help us out a lot.”

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $4,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.