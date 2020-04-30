NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Comal County is allowing the stay home, stay safe order expire Thursday night.

Area shops and restaurants are preparing to open for business Friday morning. Shoppers can expect some changes.

“So many people are hurting business wise, families are hurting, in fear,” said Nathan Manlove, former president of the New Braunfels Downtown Association and owner of a local marketing firm called AMMO. “For this step to be taken, that gives me a sense that maybe soon we can be out of this.”

Manlove says once Governor Abbott and area leaders announced the start to reopening the economy, his neighbors who own boutiques, restaurants and cafes, have been preparing for customers while considering safety measures.

Dozens of New Braunfels businesses are sharing the good news on social media, saying they are ready to welcome customers for the first time in about five weeks.

“For a business to be able to choose to be open, for a customer to be able to choose to shop somewhere or go have dinner somewhere, just to have that option is a really positive thing,” said Manlove.

Shoppers are encouraged to check ahead to see if you’ll need your mask or make an appointment.

Some restaurants are preparing for dine-in guests and can allow up to 25% of their occupancy limit inside at a time. Many will still offer curbside to-go service.

A few bars updated fans saying they hope to be able to open later in May.

“We will get through this, we’ve all been through many things,” said Manlove. “On my part, I rely on prayer and good friends.”

As for water recreation, the City of New Braunfels said river parks and outfitters will remain closed for now.

Comal County leaders are contacting the Governor’s office for clarification on when such businesses could reopen.

