Regional coronavirus hospitalization trends critical

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Coronavirus data shows hospital trends are critical in the San Antonio area.

A New Braunfels man just released from a local hospital is happy to be home.

A video posted to social media shows the joyous moment he reunited with his dog, Mickey.

Fred Gibbons got home Sunday after spending two weeks in a New Braunfels hospital, battling respiratory issues related to the coronavirus.

“He's improved tremendously just since he got home,” said his wife, Tracy Gibbons. “I hope the people that are in there get the chance to do that as well.”

She feels lucky Fred was able to come home when he did, especially since so many others are now being admitted.

In Comal County, 85 people with the coronavirus are receiving care at area hospitals. There are 14 in intensive care and ten on ventilators.

In Bexar County, 1,318 people are hospitalized with the virus. There are 369 in intensive care and 185 on ventilators.

Both counties are in the same reporting region for the state.

The group has had coronavirus hospitalization rates above 15% since December 20th.

The numbers triggered tighter restrictions last week.

For perspective, the last time we saw these levels was August 11th.

Comal County also announced ten additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the pandemic total to 178.

“We're just blessed that [Fred] made it through and was not one of those statistics,” said Tracy.

She knows the medical community is stepping up and is grateful for the guardian angels who looked after her husband.

“They give up so much to be there and with the chances of them getting COVID as well,” said Tracy. “They're working so hard to keep the patients as healthy as they can.”