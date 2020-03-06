Rally for justice remains peaceful in New Braunfels

More than 100 people rallied in downtown New Braunfels on Tuesday, calling for change nationwide following George Floyd’s death.

People started gathering before 11 a.m. Within an hour, the rally more than doubled in size.

An afternoon rain shower partially thinned the crowd, but several stayed for hours on end.

A few people driving by made obscene gestures or yelled out negative remarks, but overall, things stayed peaceful.

The honking, cheering and chants floated throughout downtown.

The goal of the gathering in New Braunfels was to call for justice and change in our country.

“I just want everybody to be aware and know what's going on and I want to spread awareness that it's not black versus white, it's not cops versus the people, it's just simply right versus wrong," one of the organizers, Devin Gilbert, said.

A rally in downtown New Braunfels continues to grow. Drivers are honking to show solidarity with those gathered. Organizers say this is to call for change nationwide and honor George Floyd’s life. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/omeXK2I2TM — Leah Durain (@LeahDurain) June 2, 2020

He works in New Braunfels and said spotting a lone protester a few days ago encouraged him to take action.

“Just a middle-aged white man holding a sign and just trying to spread awareness standing all by himself,” said Gilbert. “I’m posting on social media, but I can do more. If he can get up at 9 o’clock and go do that, then so can I.”

Law enforcement officers were sprinkled throughout the plaza area.

“Officers that came today, thank y’all so much,” said Gilbert. “It’s nice to feel a sense of protection from the police.”

“We’re here to not only protect their rights to protest and voice their opinion but protect the lives and businesses here in New Braunfels and Comal County,” said Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds who walked throughout the plaza during the rally. “We didn’t think it was going to be anything other than a peaceful protest but should something happen, we wanted to have that presence out here.”

A diverse group raised one voice; remembering lives lost and calling for the future to be different.

“That is what we are protesting, the brutality that does not need to be,” said Gloria Ford, a member of the rally. She is also a member of the New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc. “I am here to march in peace and to protest in peace…I’m happy to see [those rallying] out here in force, especially the young people.”