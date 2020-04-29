COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Three new cases of the novel coronavirus were announced Tuesday in Comal County, bringing the number of local active cases to 10.

At this point, the county’s peak was on April 8th, with 19 active cases.

So far, 36 people have recovered from the virus. As part of the latest efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the community, several new resources are being offered this week.

Local leaders say residents in need of a coronavirus test should book an appointment as soon as possible. Free testing is being conducted at a drive-thru event Thursday at Canyon High School, but appointments must be scheduled ahead of time.

To register, visit txcovidtest.org or call: 512-883-2400.

Meanwhile, the City of New Braunfels is ironing out how to distribute a chunk of federal grant money. Announced during a city council meeting, the funds would pay for certain activities related to the virus that benefit low and moderate-income residents.

Some examples include emergency rent payments, food distribution, testing sites and small businesses assistance.

Nonprofits, city departments or groups that serve or employ low to moderate-income residents can also apply for aid.

The money would likely be distributed in July after review and approval by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“We really want to make this as available to the community as possible because these are unprecedented times,” said New Braunfels Grants Coordinator Jennifer Gates during her presentation to council Monday.

Applicants can contact the city for more info:

Comal County and the City of New Braunfels are also offering PPE to area healthcare workers. Thousands of gloves, masks, gowns and booties were provided by the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council.

“I believe (it’s) going to be very helpful to our healthcare providers to be able to continue to replenish their PPE supplies,” said New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno.

Facilities can contact the Comal County Office of Public Health for pickup or request PPE through the City of New Braunfel’s website.

Comal County Public Health