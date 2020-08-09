New Comal ISD art teacher greets students with creative music video

If his introduction is any indication, Mr. Voglewede is going to successfully follow in his passionate predecessor's footseps.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A new chapter is starting at one Comal ISD school this year.

A beloved art teacher is enjoying retirement, but students at Hoffmann Lane Elementary are in for a colorful ride with their new instructor.

Two weeks into the new academic year, he is using music and art supplies to inspire creativity.

“Mr. V here, very excited to be your new art teacher.”

That was his opening line in a video posted to YouTube and shared on social media for Hoffmann Lane Elementary school students and parents.

While many students met their teachers virtually this year, Adam Voglewede (or Mr. V for short) took it up a notch.

“Welcome back, everyone, to a place full of wonder. See your art hanging up, a star of the rotunda,” Mr. Voglewede rhymed in another clip of the video.

He is the new art teacher at Hoffmann Lane Elementary School, with students engaged in both online and in-person instruction.

“Ms. Shipley, the former art teacher, made such an awesome impact on the entire community and especially at this school with the children and the parents and even the teachers,” Voglewede said during a Zoom interview with KENS 5. “There were big shoes to fill.”

To help with the transition, he made the music video introducing himself and letting students know they are in for a great year.

Ms. Shipley even made a cameo in the clip, encouraging students to create, explore and be themselves.

“Seeing how well they connect with online YouTube videos, I thought that was the perfect medium to connect with them,” Mr. Voglewede said.

Proudly sporting a mullet and a mustache, Mr. Vogelwede explains in the video that he’s not afraid to show them. Being yourself happens to be a theme in many of his lessons.

“I like to show kids that it's OK to be yourself. I think a lot of that video is me being myself completely,” Voglewede said. “I'm kind of goofy from time to time. I'm a silly guy, but I like to be myself and I like to show the kids that it's OK to express yourself.”

The video took about two months to put together, with plenty of help from his wife.

“This is like my third teacher rap video and each time the response is a little bit better and a little bit better,” he said.

He tried to chose filming locations in his classroom or outdoors in order to remove his mask and make the lyrics understandable while complying with campus policy.

Mr. V has been teaching for 12 years, but this is his first year with Comal ISD. He’s ready to share his passion with all of the kindergarden through 5th graders at Hoffmann Lane.

“It's a place where kids can feel comfortable and come in and express themselves and express all their feelings, and kind of be their outlet for their creative mind,” Vogelwede said. “I get to be right next to them, coaching them along the way.”

At the end of the video, Ms. Shipley makes another appearance, wishing Hoffmann Lane students a wonderful year.

“I'm honored to be here, I think we're gonna be great friends,” Voglewede sang.