SAN MARCOS, Texas — A new program for youth in recovery is ready to reach families in the Texas Hill Country.

A community center in San Marcos offers a safe place for teens to continue their journey to sobriety. The Cenikor Foundation held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Youth Recovery Community center Thursday morning. Members of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce attended.

Opening remarks were made by State Senator Judith Zaffirini (District 21). The new program offers hope, help and a place for change for teens in San Marcos and surrounding communities.

“I think it'll be good for them to have peers to talk about their feelings and express any kind of issues that they have,” said Kendra Maggiore who attended the opening day ceremony.

She attends Texas State University and has already been impacted by a program offered by the Cenikor Foundation. An outreach on campus helped her build a new, sober life. She’s excited to see free programs offered to teens in the region.

The community center is located at 1205 Highway 123 Suite 102 in San Marcos. It will promote a lifestyle of recovery among participants.

“The addiction to a substance is simply part of a problem,” said Senator Zaffirini. “We have to address the whole person, the whole need for recovery. And that's what makes a program like this so special.”

The program is for 13 to 21-year-olds and offers life and coping skills, sober social activities, community service projects, peer recovery coaching, family engagement, wellness plans, academic, vocational support and more.

“It's a wonderful opportunity to take young people out of their schools, out of their home environments and bring them to an environment where they can practice recovery and do it in a group setting so they can learn from each other and be supportive of each other,” said Cenikor President and CEO Bill Bailey.

The center will expand resources in the community. The need for it showed up in a Health & Human Services funded pilot project last year which helped 66 youth in San Marcos.

The dozens of teens impacted were in addition to the Hays Caldwell Council reaching 50,000 youth and 8,000 families touched by addiction in the Hill Country.

Maggiore hopes if she shares her journey to recovery, others struggling will find the courage to take the first step.

“I felt like it was going to be something that was going to help me,” said Maggiore. “At first, I was scared and a little apprehensive about using the programs, but now that I did have gotten through it, I realized that there's all kinds of things that are out there to help people and that they really do work.”

Families or individuals interested in learning about the resources offered by Cenikor can visit their website: cenikor.org

For information specific to the San Marcos location, inquiries can be sent via email to: yrcsanmarcos@cenikor.org

