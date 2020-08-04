NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Comal County joggers may have to wait to workout as oark closures are expanding for Easter Weekend in New Braunfels.

River access parks and playground equipment have been shut down for several days. Over the weekend, no one will be allowed at the parks.

The holiday weekend coincides with a growth in confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Easter park closures start Thursday at 8 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m. Once they reopen, visitors will only be allowed to use the spaces to hike, bike or take a walk.

CLICK: PARK CLOSURES ON EASTER WEEKEND

New Braunfels families are encouraged to celebrate Easter in the safety of their own homes.

Five new cases were announced Tuesday morning by Comal County officials, bringing the total to 27 positive tests.

At least four are believed to be community spread.

“It’s clear from numbers like this that Comal County is still in the acceleration phase of this virus,” said Cheryl Fraser, the director of Public Health in Comal County. “It remains vitally important that all county residents follow the county’s Stay Home/Stay Safe order and limit their exposure to COVID-19.”

CLICK: COMAL COUNTY COVID-19

Families can dress in their Easter best and stream a service online or get creative with an egg hunt at home.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 503 coronavirus cases in Bexar County; slew of new deaths from nursing home outbreak reported

RELATED: Coronavirus test result times vary greatly in Comal County

RELATED: Comal County plans to hire epidemiologist to help track coronavirus cases