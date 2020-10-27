New Braunfels nonprofit helps child abuse survivors get a fresh start, starting with a fresh coat of paint

The group transforms bedrooms into totally custom spaces for children who have survived the unimaginable.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Child abuse occurs an average of 195 times every day in Texas, according to the Children’s Advocacy Centers of Texas, Inc.

Organizations in the Hill Country are doing their part to put a stop to it, with a nonprofit in New Braunfels helping children heal in a unique way. The group creates custom spaces for children who have survived the unimaginable.

“We transform the rooms of children who have faced physical or sexual abuse,” said Room Redux New Braunfel Executive Director Vanessa Snipes.

Volunteers with the nonprofit are determined to give the children a fresh start.

“We work anonymously,” said Snipes. “We specifically design the room around the child. We research their favorite colors, the things that they like.”

Headquartered in New Braunfels since 2017, Room Redux has transformed nearly 30 rooms in the area and started chapters across the country and even overseas. The Sacramento group has already completed two transformations.

“We're just taking this mission of ours and going worldwide so that each child can be helped and healed,” Snipes said.

Texas statistics show one in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused before their 18th birthday. In New Braunfels, the trauma hasn’t stopped during the pandemic.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a rise in cases,“ Snipes said.

The nonprofit has been able to keep up the transformations with volunteers taking added precautions. The team wears gloves and masks and sets up a sanitizing station at the work site.

The transformations are done as a surprise while the children are at school or away from the home. Due to the sensitive nature of individual cases, volunteers don't meet with the children face-to-face. But through her administrative role in the organization, Snipes has been able to see a few videos of the children when they find out about their new rooms.

“The impact it leaves behind on these children is amazing,” she said. “There was a sneak peek video that I was able to see where one of the children enters the room, and she was just ecstatic and screaming and jumping up for joy.”

Room Redux accepts client referrals from law enforcement, Child Protective Services and counselors. The children are anywhere between newborn and 18 years old, and must be in therapy.

“Therapy is such a huge part of the healing process,” Snipes said.

Three more transformations are coming up, but there are other ways to get involved.

“You can help by sponsoring a room and volunteering, making donations through the Amazon Smile Wishlist,” Snipes said. “Share (and) like our posts, get the word out because everything helps.”