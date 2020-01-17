NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A group of moms in New Braunfels is making their community a better place, one kind gesture at a time.

This week they picked up trash and gave toiletries to people in need—just two of many ways they’ve helped out their neighbors. The moms’ work is inspiring others to take action. The cleanup day happened thanks to a post on Facebook.

“A woman was talking about bringing attention to a section of the highway where homeless people are living and staying, and how there was trash everywhere,” Bettie Garcia said.

Garcia and several other New Braunfels moms decided to do something about it.

“It kind of hit close to home, just because years ago… I was in a shelter and living out of my car for a while,” Garcia said. “Had it not been for peoples' kindness and them showing compassion, I wouldn't be where I'm at today.”

About a dozen women bagged up pounds of trash and gave food and supplies to a few people in need. Luke Walter, the 5-year-old son of one of the moms, was happy to help. He estimates clearing 100 pieces of trash.

Pictures of the cleanup show it’s not hard to do something positive for your community away from your keyboard.

“Find your group, find your tribe and you can accomplish a lot,” Katie Chafin said.

The community service wasn’t a one-time thing, either. These moms and thousands of others, who are members of a Facebook group called “Moms of New Braunfels Uncensored,” are determined to keep their community afloat. They’ve registered as a non-profit and bless moms in need. Efforts include providing emergency rent payments, covering funeral costs and even dropping off hot meals to their neighbors.

“That's what this mom group is for,” Dionna Rodriguez said. “It's a tight-knit community. They love each other and they're willing to do whatever it takes it to help each other out.”

Carmel Longoria is one mom who’s been showered with love.

“In my life's tragedies, this mom’s group has been there for me. Through my son's death, through me battling leukemia,” Longoria said.

The group also stocks a Blessing Box located behind Family Mattress on County Line Road. The business has been a hub for free hugs for years, and Owner Theresa Hernandez has helped many families in need, offering snacks to neighborhood kids after school and giving away a free pillow each month.

Two years ago, she let Garcia and others set up the blessing box on her property. On Mondays, between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., families can take whatever they need—no questions asked. Anyone wanting to donate clothes or household items can drop them off during the same hours.

The moms say doing good isn’t hard. They say to just get started and you can change the world.

“Don't just stand around: Be a part of the group," Hernandez said. "Join us."

The group has several ways people can help their neighbors. They recommend requesting to join the MONBU Facebook group or stopping by when the Blessing Box is open.