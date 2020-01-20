NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Hundreds of people participated in an MLK March through downtown New Braunfels Monday morning, celebrating a civil rights icon in what was the fifth year of the New Braunfels MLK Association-organized event.

“Five is a number of grace," said the group's president, Bishop Michael Franklin. "So far, we've had a lot of that. The city has been very supportive.”

New Braunfels families, city leaders and even participants from out of town marched through the heart of the Hill Country city to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The crowd started at the civic center and marched to main plaza, many participants singing or carrying signs.

Each step taken on the march was a tribute to the civil rights leader’s sacrifice.

“People died for this,” said Elijah Smith, 17, who helped carry a parade banner. “They didn't get to see this, but we get to see the freedom and we get to see the overcoming.”

A song and a prayer were shared at the gazebo before hundreds of feet walked back to the civic center to hear from the musical group Soul Sessions.

Organizers with the New Braunfels MLK Association Inc. believe around 1,000 people participated in the events throughout the morning.

“We want to be able to advance and improve what (Dr. King) started,” Bishop Franklin said. “The biggest takeaway is being able to come together and realize that we are one people before God and we must be unified. If we're going to get anything great done, it's going to take the power of togetherness.”

Standing in the civic center, hundreds of people sang or clapped together. New Braunfels felt that power on the special day for MLK.

Monday was a big day for the New Braunfels MLK Association, Inc, but they meet all year. In addition to the march, the group hosts events for Black History Month. They also give an annual scholarship to a college student who is 25 or older.

