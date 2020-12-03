NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Educators and parents know that reading is the gateway to learning. To encourage a love for books, many introduce books-on-tape to their children. The New Braunfels Public Library recently went one step further, adding “Vox Books” to its collection and making it even easier to fit in story time.

Sifting through the Vox collection, preschoolers Nell and Sandy chose a few titles and began listening. The experience wasn’t the books on tape, CD or record their parents grew up with. Vox Books have an audio player attached to the front cover. With the push of a button, the story comes to life.

“It helps kids focus on the sounds of words, which helps them as they're learning to read independently,” said Jenny Rodriguez, the youth services manager for the New Braunfels Public Library. “The narrators use a lot of different, silly voices…and then there's also sound effects and music. So all of those elements combine to make the book really come alive for kids and that makes reading really fun.”

The library currently has about 50 Vox Books in their new collection. The titles have been popular and are steadily checked out. They plan to add more selection with regular shipments. The books are in English, Spanish and both languages.

“This project wouldn't have been possible without funding from our Friends of the Library organizations,” Rodriguez said. “We love them. They do a lot of work for us and help sponsor programs, new materials, new databases.”

The Vox Books target kids in the 2-to-6-year-old, but can be fun for older or younger kids.

CLICK: New Braunfels Public Library Ms. Jenny Talks Vox

A headphone jack is available for quiet reading and the batteries last for about 150 plays. The books also feature a micro USB port for emergency charging.

“Audio books are fantastic for kids learning to read,” Rodriguez said. “If you're learning English or Spanish as a second language, they're really helpful for kids.”

The Vox collection is already helping kids get hooked on reading by promoting literacy and simplifying the method of exposing them to literature.

