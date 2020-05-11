New Braunfels High School teacher reported dead amid investigation into improper relationship with student

Chase Hyland, a social studies teacher and the former NBISD Secondary Teacher of the Year, was facing allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels High School teacher is dead, hours after school administrators placed him on leave.

The former NBISD Secondary Teacher of the Year was facing allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student.

New Braunfels ISD confirms Chase Hyland, listed as a social studies teacher at the High School, died Monday. A district spokesperson said he was under investigation by the district for a complaint and by the New Braunfels Police Department for a possible improper relationship with a student.

NBISD placed Hyland on administrative leave Monday morning. A letter sent to parents reveals he died hours later.

“The events that unfolded … are not anything we anticipated would happen but have become a reality,” said a district spokesperson in a statement on the matter. “The investigation was just in the beginning stages and quickly took an unforeseen turn that afternoon. The safety of our students is our number one priority and we take all complaints of this nature very seriously.”

The New Braunfels Police Department confirms there is an open investigation. Details are limited since no charges have been filed at this time.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation of Hyland’s death. Deputies found him with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound just after noon on Monday along Highway 16, north of Kerrville. He was taken to Peterson Regional Hospital for treatment but died that afternoon.

NBISD activated their Crisis Intervention Team to help students and staff through this time. Counselors are available on campus or online.

The full statement from NBISD reads:

"Chase Hyland, a teacher at New Braunfels High School, suffered a critical injury yesterday while off-campus and passed away.

The events that unfolded today are not anything we anticipated would happen but have become a reality. Mr. Hyland was placed on administrative leave on Monday morning after the administration learned of a complaint against him. The investigation was just in the beginning stages and quickly took an unforeseen turn that afternoon.

The safety of our students is our number one priority and we take all complaints of this nature very seriously.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved. NBISD is actively offering counseling services to all students and staff to help them navigate through this unfortunate event."