NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A family in New Braunfels is hoping to give teens a reason to smile.

The ladies who run Lucky Bucks Formal Finds are hosting a virtual prom on Saturday.

A lot of teens spend months dreaming about their senior prom. They plan the dress, the date and get excited about the dancing.

“I went to prom, Alamo Heights class of ’87,” said Amy Buck, who owns Lucky Bucks Formal Finds. “My favorite dress I wore …was a purple, crepe, metallicy dress.”

Amy Buck at prom. She graduated from Alamo Heights in 1987.

Amy Buck

The memories span generations. Her daughters both remember what they wore.

“I was New Braunfels class of 2010 and I wore a black, short, tulle dress I bought on Etsy,” said Paige Buck. “We just had a blast dancing the night away and just celebrating before we all graduated and went off to school.”

Paige Buck before prom. She graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2010.

Paige Buck

Younger sister Peyton Carley, who graduated in 2014, wore a two piece gown featuring a black lace top and polka dot mermaid skirt.

Peyton Carley before prom. She graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2014.

Peyton Carley

The trio runs the wedding and formal dress consignment shop in New Braunfels and the majority of their business is conducted during prom season.

But this year, proms are being delayed and some cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. With the world as we know it on pause, the women of Lucky Bucks got creative.

“My heart hurts for them because if I was a senior right now, I'd be very angry, I'd be upset,” said Carley. “That's the main reason why we came up with something like this, because during these times, we just have to make the best of it.”

They’ll be hosting a virtual prom on Saturday.

At 7:45 p.m. you can find a Zoom video chat link on their social media pages.

DJ Gumby with Gaines Entertainment will provide the beats from 8- 10 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress up and dance along.

“We're focused on celebrating the class of 2020 but we want to encourage everyone to participate and celebrate,” said Amy Buck.

Their shop is feeling the effects of the closure order but the ladies are determined to stay positive.

“The Coronavirus has affected everybody and some worse than others,” said Amy Buck. “We have just found that if you focus on helping others, it just makes it not quite so bad.”

