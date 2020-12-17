New Braunfels doctors urge caution as local cases surge

A panel of medical experts addressed common questions about the coronavirus and encouraged flu shots, wearing clean masks and checking vitamin levels.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Doctors in Comal County are addressing common questions about the coronavirus as they see local numbers surge.

On Thursday there were 781 active cases of coronavirus in Comal County. That number is lower than the peak observed in late July and early August, when the community was reporting more than 1,000 active cases. Over the last few weeks, however, numbers have steadily gone up.

Dr. Dorothy Overman, the former health authority for Comal County, was on a panel of local medical experts sharing information about local trends via Facebook live. She says she saw a record number of patients Monday who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We are definitely seeing a surge in Comal County, we have definitely had an increase in cases,” Overman said. “Our positivity rate for the last week or so has varied between about 25% and 29%. That means that about a third of the tests that are done are positive for COVID-19.”

Overman also warned that getting the flu and the coronavirus at the same time could be a deadly combination.

It’s still early in the season, so she isn’t seeing too many cases of the flu just yet. But she said that can quickly change as temperatures get colder.

Another panelist, Dr. Judith Thompson, explained how the two viruses are different.

“This is not a flu. We think of it as a flu; it is not a flu. It is an inflammatory disease of our blood vessels and our blood vessels deliver oxygen to all of the tissues in our body,” Thompson clarified. “That is a very serious difference between the common cold and the flu and in this disease.”

Dr. Mark Hickman also chimed in. He encourages everyone to get the flu shot now if you haven’t yet. The coronavirus vaccine is expected to be available to the general public in a few months, and he says it’s important you don’t get those vaccines at the same time.

“One thing I have seen is that we want to discourage people getting the COVID vaccine once it's available to them at the same time when they get a flu vaccine or pneumonia vaccine,” Hickman said. “If a patient were to have a bad reaction to it, we wouldn’t know what it's from.”

Hickman also took time to encourage the community to pay attention to their immune health.

He explained there are studies showing patients with a Vitamin D deficiency are 50% more likely to get infected with the coronavirus and two to 10 times more likely to die from the disease.

He also pointed to a pre-pandemic study showing that 84% of Black Americans, 70% of Hispanics and 43% of all Americans are Vitamin D-deficient.

He believes that's a factor when it comes to the coronavirus's particularly devastating impact on communities of color.

"COVD-19 doesn't kill you. Actually, the virus tricks your body into killing yourself,” Hickman said. “The body's immune system runs crazy, doing all sorts of dysregulation to the body's pulmonary function.”

The panel of doctors encourage proper levels of Vitamin C, Zinc and a supplement called quercetin.

Be sure to speak with your doctor about your own body’s needs and what doses you should take of various supplements.

Hand-washing and social distancing were also encouraged.

“We need to be careful because this virus, it's a killer,” Overman added.

Hickman underscored the importance of wearing clean masks.

He explained that unless you’re wearing an N95 mask, your face covering won’t stop every virus particle. The goal is to decrease the amount of the virus with which you could come into contact.

He said the more particles you’re exposed to, the greater chance of having the disease quickly overwhelm your system.

Washing or wearing a new mask can help decrease your exposure to those particles.

“A dirty mask is pretty dangerous. We want to be changing our masks frequently because you can have virus particles that are viable, that are stuck in the mask,” Hickman said. “If you keep using that mask, you're more likely to be inoculated with them.”