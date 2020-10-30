New Braunfels' decades of musical heritage recognized by Texas leaders

Local leaders accepted the honor from state leaders Friday, during a socially-distanced presentation at Gruene Hall.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Texas's musical roots run deep in New Braunfels. Now the Hill Country area has been named the newest Music Friendly Community in the state of Texas.

Local leaders accepted the honor from Gov. Greg Abbott's office on Friday, during a socially-distanced presentation at Gruene Hall. The distinction comes as the local industry continues down the road to economic recovery.

The @CityofNBTX received a special designation today from the @txmusicoffice making it the newest Music Friendly Community in the state. The honor was presented to local leaders at @GrueneHallTX. #KENS5Eyewitness @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/2bjO2XGFnT — Leah Durain (@LeahDurain) October 30, 2020

Gruene Hall alone boasts a rich musical history that spans nearly 150 years. Legends like George Strait and Garth Brooks, along with locals Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen and so many others have all created magic on its stage.

On Friday, New Braunfels leaders were front and center to receive the special designation honoring all the city has done, and continues to do, for the music industry.

“I am honored to certify New Braunfels as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office,” said Chip Adam, the Community Relations and Outreach Specialist for the Texas Music Office.

He gave the remarks in a video played during the designation presentation at Gruene Hall.

The distinction isn’t awarded on reputation alone. Councilmember Shane Hines worked with other city leaders and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce on the initiatives that qualified New Braunfels to become the newest Music Friendly Community in Texas.

“We've got a long road ahead of us with COVID-19. All of us have a duty to get out and try to support these artists in these times,” Hines said. “They've been without work for several months. If you get the opportunity, please get out. If not, (support) online music, (buy) merchandise...there's plenty of things we can do to help.”

The certification steps included:

Host a Texas Music Office sponsored Music Friendly Community workshop. Establish a Music Office/Liaison within a division of city government (city office, economic development corporation, CVB/destination tourism office) that will be responsible for monthly reports concerning the progress of local music industry development programs. Register with the Texas Music Office’s Texas Music Industry Directory. The liaison’s organization also signs a mutually agreed upon Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that creates a working arrangement for the sharing of Music Directory data, and establishes protocols for keeping the directory information up to date. Demonstration of partnerships with the community's music-related 501c3 nonprofits in order to foster community development. Collaboration with music education programs, including area college or university music schools. Create an advisory board made up of local music community industry stakeholders.

“That puts a gold star on what New Braunfels is all about in the music industry,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said.

New Braunfels joins 16 other communities with the honor, including Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop and Lubbock.

Texas State Sen. Donna Campbell presented the honor on behalf of the governor's office.

“New Braunfels plays a significant role in the music industry, and that's an economic engine of about $23 billion” Campbell said. “New Braunfels will be a leader in that recovery.”

Local musicians are among 209,000 Texans with jobs in the industry statewide. All have had to adapt during the pandemic.

“Everybody in that industry seems to be suffering a bit,” Brockman said. “If we can understand how important it is to these musicians to be back at work, and I think we do, then we all work at that together. We become partners in making a successful recovery over the next weeks, months, even a year; whatever it might take.”

Other cities working toward a Music Friendly Community designation are the Bay Area Houston, Dallas, Victoria, Dripping Springs, Bandera and El Paso.