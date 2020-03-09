New Braunfels care facility spreading cheer among its residents

The skilled nursing facility is hoping to show the nearly 100 senior citizens who call Sundance Inn their home that they are loved.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Social isolation can be difficult for many during the pandemic.

At nursing homes, the risk of loneliness is even greater with restricted access in place to protect the most vulnerable.

A facility in New Braunfels is getting creative to cheer up their residents.

Thursday morning, a sweet serenade filled the air outside of Sundance Inn Health Center.

The music was just the beginning of a string of surprises for the men and women safely listening inside.

“The music that was played today is awesome,” said facility administrator William Pomeroy. “The residents can hear it inside that, which is really nice.”

Ed and Beverly Graning of Yesterday’s Music Classics would sing for the residents monthly, prior to the pandemic. Thursday morning they put on a performance in the facility parking lot.

This week, every resident is also getting a gift bag stuffed with treats.

The skilled nursing facility is hoping to bring some cheer to the nearly 100 senior citizens who call Sundance Inn their home.

Some have received gifts from loved ones during the pandemic but others were feeling left out.

“Other residents that would be in their doorway would see that,” said Pomeroy. “They would ask, ‘well, what about me?’”

Lifestyle Director Cathy Mckinny decided to fix that. She contacted area businesses and organizations who quickly pledged to help. Staff also pitched in to make the goodie bags amazing.

Posters hung along the property fence thanked the community heroes involved.

Those who donated to the project say it was a way to show each and every resident that they are loved.

“It's been a lot of isolation which is really tough on them,” said Pomeroy. “The staff have been really great on trying to be creative.”

In a study done in Norway, half of the nursing home residents surveyed reported feeling lonely. Traditional methods found to improve their quality of life, haven’t been feasible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers believe new strategies will decrease loneliness among nursing home residents.

Sundance Inn has been implementing several activities that allow residents to stay safe and have some fun.

“[Cathy Mckinny is] doing bingo hall, she's got karaoke that she does in the hallway so the residents are able to participate with that,” said Pomeroy. “A lot of the volunteers that aren't able to come in have donated different things, puzzles and word games and different things that they can do in their rooms. The families being involved in coming to the windows has also helped.”

The pandemic brought new challenges but the team at Sundance Inn has made positivity a priority.

“They know that we're in the middle of tough times and we've had a lot of residents that have told us how appreciative they are,” said Pomeroy. “I'm sure they want to see their loved ones but they understand what we're doing.”

Sundance Inn reported three coronavirus cases to the Comal County Health Department in July.