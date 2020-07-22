New Braunfels asks drivers for street repair suggestions

A streets survey meeting with public input is being held via Zoom Wednesday evening. An online form is also available for drivers to submit suggestions.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Drivers in New Braunfels: start your engines.

The city wants to know which streets you think need improvement.

“I'm worried about the shocks on my car and the wear and tear on my car and I'm sure I'm not the only one,” said Brooklyn Hulbert.

Like thousands of others in New Braunfels, Hulbert drives down Goodwin Lane to get home.

The road runs past an Elementary school is located off FM 306, a few blocks from I-35.

Her neighbor Jay Hogue has also been fed up with the bumpy ride.

“All you've got to do is drive down that road one time and you think, why haven't we done something to this,” said Hogue.

Wednesday, the drivers got some relief. Road crews were spotted laying down asphalt on Goodwin Lane near Conrads Lane.

The City of New Braunfels wants to know where else they can focus improvement efforts.

A streets survey meeting is being held online Wednesday evening.

The virtual forum is open to New Braunfels residents to give feedback on streets all over town.

The public input meeting starts at 6 p.m.

An online form is also available for drivers to submit suggestions. The input page will be open through the end of the month.

The gesture to include drivers in the decision-making process is something Hogue and Hulbert appreciate.

“It is very proactive,” said Hogue. “It tells me they're willing to listen.”