NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens.

The danger is even higher for youth in the LGBTQ+ community.

Studies show family support can lower the risk of a teen attempting suicide.

A counseling center in New Braunfels offers resources to LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

One of the participants is sharing how she’s benefited from the program and encourages any of her neighbors needing help to reach out.

Sophie Smith loves math and makeup. She also enjoys spending time with her cat Yoda and dog Buster.

The 13-year-old also loves spending her Wednesday nights at River City Advocacy and Counseling Center (RCA) in New Braunfels.

She’s part of a peer-support group for youth in the LGBTQ Community.

“It's just teens and teens only,” said Sophie. “It's good to know that there's other people like around our age that are going through stuff like this too.”

Sophie says she began thinking about her sexuality in third grade. A few years later, she shared with her mom, Denise, what she’s discovered about herself.

“I consider myself pansexual was basically means they just like whoever they like for their personalities,” said Sophie.

Wearing a black t-shirt with a rainbow heart in the center and “free mom hugs” across it, Denise shared how proud she is of her daughter's strength and honesty.

“When Sophie came out to us, I was so grateful that she felt that she could trust us,” said Denise. “My perspective is love and acceptance. That's the only option for us.”

Denise started searching for resources in Comal County. That’s when she found RCA.

“It's important to be around peers that you identify with, that might not be going down the same exact path but something that's very similar,” said Denise “I thought that this would be a good spot for her to be able to have conversations with people about things and feel like she's in a safe space to where she could be open and honest.”

Serving the LGBTQ+ community is one of the top initiatives at RCA.

“There was nationally a conversation about suicide among those youth. Locally, we saw the need based on the types of conversations that our counselors were having in local schools, about suicide and suicide prevention,” said RCA Executive Director Adam Robinson. “We offer counseling for LGBTQ youth. We also have an LGBTeen group that we have weekly so those kids can interact with peers and understand that their experience is not unique and they don't have to feel isolated.”

Sophie says her classmates at school are accepting but it’s nice to speak with other teens who are walking similar paths.

“They will support you no matter what,” said Sophie.

The Smiths were also thrilled to see community support at last year’s Pride block party.

“I think the support for the community has been huge. A lot of the teens that we see [are] kind of grappling with their own their own identities, maybe they're questioning, maybe they are LGBT. It's given them an opportunity to be celebrated in their own town and feel accepted in their own town,” said RCA Development Director Tiffany Quiring.

The Smiths also hope their community helps RCA continue their mission. The counseling center is running out of space and has a new building in the works. Monetary donations will allow RCA to expand resources to LGBTQ+ youth, veterans and other Comal County residents needing mental health services.

“Every single person is important and I think that that value is exactly what RCA is,” said Denise. “They make every single person feel valued and important.”

Sophie says she’s happy knowing she has a solid support system. She thinks it will be even more important as she continues to grow and get to know herself. The teen also encourages anyone in Comal County needing the same support to get involved.

“You are perfect no matter what,” said Sophie.

Teens in a crisis can utilize the following resources:

