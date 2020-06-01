KENS 5 is expanding its coverage of the Texas Hill Country by adding a dedicated bureau. Eyewitness News reporter Leah Durain will live and work in the New Braunfels area. She will focus on covering the area on-air, online and via social media beginning in January.

“The Hill Country, including New Braunfels and Seguin, is one of the fastest-growing areas of Texas, and KENS 5 is committed to covering the people and stories these communities have to offer,” said Jack Acosta, executive news director for KENS 5.

KENS 5 is the only local station to dedicate a reporter to the Texas Hill Country. It’s part of the viewing area for KENS 5, which is headquartered in San Antonio.

“I jumped at the chance to lead our efforts in the Hill Country,” Durain said. “This area has a lot of stories that deserve to be told, and I’m excited to get started.”

The entire Texas Hill Country has seen an influx of new residents. Census numbers released in April 2019 show Comal County is the second-fastest growing county in the United States. This was a jump from seventh place in 2018.

Acosta added: “As this area continues to grow, it is important to KENS 5 that we cover stories reflecting the community and what’s important to the people who live here.”

To submit story ideas, contact Leah Durain at ldurain@kens5.com. You can also click here to learn more about her.