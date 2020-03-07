Jeep group plans patriotic flag run through Comal County on Fourth of July

Parades and fireworks are canceled due to the spread of coronavirus. But in New Braunfels, a group of Jeep owners found a way to celebrate while staying safe.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — This Fourth of July weekend looks a lot different for all of us.

That's because parades and fireworks have been canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. In New Braunfels, a group of Jeep owners found a way to celebrate while staying safe.

They've planned a patriotic flag run, which is also sparking generosity in the community.

From pavement princesses to rock crawlers, NB Trail team 6 is full of people who love their Jeeps.

Before the pandemic, the group held monthly meetups and showed up big for charity events. When these drivers get together, the community is a little better for it. Thanksgiving meal deliveries, toy drives and supporting local businesses are a few ways the team has impacted New Braunfels.

“They become a community inside a community,” Jason Price, one of the leaders of NB Trail Team 6, said. “You'll never meet anybody like a Jeeper. They are the most giving people you'll ever meet.”

Since the coronavirus crisis started, the Jeepers have had to adapt.

They’ve driven past homes to make birthdays extra special and in April, they honored a fallen San Marcos police officer.

With fireworks and other Fourth of July celebrations canceled in New Braunfels, the trail team decided to put their talents to use.

“A lot of the parades were canceled of course due to social distancing - so we stepped up,” Rebecca Price, Jason’s wife and another leader of the group, said.

A patriotic flag run is going down Saturday. The Jeeps will be sporting old glory, taking the red white and blue through about 15 neighborhoods in Comal County.

“We'll do whatever we can to help somebody,” Rebecca Price said. “I know it's been really tough.”

During the 6-hour drive, the trail team will take a quick break at the New Braunfels Food Bank parking lot. The move is a way to encourage everyone in the community to give back this month and support a charity that helps so many though rough times.

“I know that they need a lot of the support and volunteers because of the overwhelming response over these past couple of months,” Rebecca Price said.

Monetary donations and volunteer signups can be made online. The New Braunfels Food Bank also accepts food donations at their facility, which is closed on the holiday, but reopens 9 a.m. on Monday.

The Jeepers also plan to support a fundraiser while they’re in Canyon Lake. The local FFA is raffling off a Jeep with proceeds going to the club’s scholarship program.

The route is mapped out and the trail team is getting ready for the run. They hope the fun brings some joy to the Hill Country this Fourth of July.