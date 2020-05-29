Ingram Police Officer credited with saving man during strong storms

Hail and high wind quickly moved into Ingram Wednesday night. Fortunately, an Ingram Police officer was just as fast when he was needed most.

INGRAM, Texas — Hail and high wind quickly moved into Ingram Wednesday night. Fortunately, an Ingram Police officer was just as fast when he was needed most.

“We heard the lightning hit which sounded like it was very close,” said Scot Ince, a homeowner in Ingram.

He says he saw a neighbor caring for his lawn before the storm blew into Kerr County.

After the loud clap of thunder, Ince realized his neighbor wasn’t moving.

Police aren’t sure if the man was hit by lightning or if he was injured because the strike happened so close.

With EMS on the way, Ingram Police Officer Emilio Ledesma ran up to help.

“I grabbed an umbrella and went across the street about the time that Officer Ledesma had gotten there,” said Ince.

Officer Ledesma started CPR and even tried to use an AED.



“Of course, this is all being done in the middle of a hail storm with these 40 and 50 mile an hour gusts of wind,” said Ingram Police Chief Byron Griffin. “That’s what we instill in our officers here and I’m proud of him.”

Finally, the man started breathing.

“I can’t praise Officer Ledesma enough and how hard he was working to save that man’s life,” said Ince.

The man was rushed to a hospital in Kerrville, then taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center for treatment.

“We’re putting [Ledesma] in for a lifesaving award that’s through our department,” said Chief Griffin. “We were contacted this morning… and I guess they have a lifesaving award that the American Red Cross does and they’re going to be nominating him for the award.”

Ince says the man, who is in his late 20s or early 30s, has two small children at home. He knows the community will rally around the family as the man recovers.