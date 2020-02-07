A handful of Hill County outfitters stay afloat with parking for tubers

Gov. Abbott halted tube rentals and shuttles last week. Some outfitters have adapted by offering parking or river access to people with their own equipment.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal County is seeing its highest positivity rates for novel coronavirus tests since the pandemic started.

As of of Thursday morning, there were 544 active cases and 37 people hospitalized.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, more restrictions were put in place by Gov. Greg Abbott this month—including the closure of tubing businesses, effectively halting equipment rentals and shuttle services.

Some of those tubing outfitter businesses have found ways to stay afloat in the meantime, including allowing people to park on their property.

A KENS 5 viewer snapped a picture of tubers in Canyon Lake over the weekend. They were concerned that by finding ways around the governor’s order, the virus could spread among groups of tubers.

In Canyon Lake, the public entrance and exits to the Guadalupe River are still open. People have been bringing their own tubes to float the Horseshoe.

Outfitters in the county – like Tube Haus, Shanty Tubes, and The Lone Star Float House – explained to customers that their parking lots are open and they can provide air and other supplies. They're also asking that people wear masks and socially distance while on the property.

Rockin’ R River Rides in New Braunfels, meanwhile, is allowing river entry through its private access points.

The Float In, located along the Comal River in New Braunfels, plans to open Saturday and Sunday for Breakfast on the Banks. No tubing is allowed, but cabana rentals and access to water is available.

The business specified they’re limiting the number of people allowed on their property and are not sure what plans will be beyond this weekend.

“The goal is to NOT HAVE A REPEAT OF Memorial Day WEEKEND. We are not trying to find loopholes through verbiage and language- we really do NOT want a overwhelming rush of people,” read part of The Float In’s Facebook post.

The City of New Braunfels said that, so far, there have been no issues; businesses appear to be following Abbott's order. Still, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office says it's received a couple calls from concerned citizens this week. Law enforcement says they visited the businesses, but did not see any violations. They believe a cluster of campers and restaurant visitors were mistaken for tubers.