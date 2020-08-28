New Braunfels receives $750k grant to spruce up blueprints for planned sports park

City officials say the extra money will allow for "things that will really make the park more than just sports fields."

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The City of New Braunfels is getting a big check from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission. A new grant will help pay for added amenities at a sports park that is expected to be built about six miles southeast of downtown New Braunfels.

Those blueprints are currently being finalized before ground is broken.

“One thing this pandemic has shown us is that parks are essential. They've been the one safe haven for families to get outside, get some exercise,” said Stacey Dicke, New Braunfels Parks & Recreation director. “We've seen attendance in all of our parks increase, particularly on our trails. With the construction of this complex, we'll have a nice trail network that will be included, as well as just some community park amenities, thanks to the grant.”

Construction on the Zipp Family Sports Park will start in about a year. This month, plans for the green space are getting an upgrade.

Images by Norris Design show how phase one of the project will turn 125 acres along Klein Road at FM 1044 into four fields each for soccer, baseball and softball.

The additional funding of $750,000 means more features will be added to the park.

“We'll be able to add some really exciting amenities to the project; things like playgrounds, additional shade structures, picnic facilities, trail enhancements,” Dicke said. “Things that will really make the park more than just sports fields, but make it actually a family park.”

The rest of phase one comes with a $25 million price tag. The New Braunfels Economic Development (4B) Board provided $15 million for the project, while the rest of the money was set aside after being approved in the 2019 bond election, in which 70% of voters approved the plan outlined in Proposition 2.

Dicke says New Braunfels was among 30 Texas communities receiving a grant.

“The whole grant program helps communities all around the state, and it's just money very well-spent,” Dicke said.

Phase one of Zipp Family Sports Park is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete. The plan is to open to the public in 2023.