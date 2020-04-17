COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The grades are posted and Comal County says the Easter weekend report card is not good. It shows more people failed to social distance over the holiday.

Now, health officials are bracing for a projected increase in coronavirus cases as a result.

Over the last two days, there have been no reports of new Coronavirus cases in Comal County; although around 30 test results are still pending. Health officials say, however; they expect more positives to pop up soon since residents didn’t stay home over Easter weekend.

In Comal County Commissioners court Thursday, Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser introduced the new Epidemiologist, Connie Alaniz.

Comal County on Thursday confirmed the recovery of 11 more COVID-19 patients, bringing the total to 30, while also confirming zero reports of positive tests in the previous 24 hours. The county has received 38 reports of negative tests since Wednesday morning, marking the first weekday with no positive COVID-19 tests confirmed by the Office of Public Health since March 31.

Then, she shared an update on Coronavirus cases in the county. Fraser said it seems more mingling occurred over the weekend.

The metrics were based on cell phone GPS data from Unacast. The company tracks and scores counties on their social distancing practices.

“It appears that Easter weekend did cause an increase in activity across the county,” said Fraser. “This was collaborated by reports to our hotline. Many people calling concerned about that and not complying with social distancing.”

Public Health expects to see an increase in coronavirus cases in about a week or so.

As the county’s newly hired researcher, Alaniz will help with contact tracing investigations.