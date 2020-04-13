NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A Girl Scout in New Braunfels used money she raised from cookie sales to help a single mom in her community.

Kendra Levett has been in Girl Scouts for two years now.

“So every single year, we go camping, make new friends,” said Kendra.

This year, the New Braunfels 8-year-old decided to “go big” during cookie season. Her goal was to sell 2020 boxes.

“My cookie sales went great,” said Kendra.

With her mission accomplished, Kendra then got to decide where to donate $400 of the proceeds.

“She chose a local charity which is awesome and one that definitely needs all the help they can get,” said Kayla Levett, Kendra’s mom.

Kendra picked Moms of New Braunfels Uncensored (MONBU) to receive her donation.

“They help our community,” said Kendra.

The organization, known for their Facebook group with over 10,000 members, is also registered as a non-profit. MONBU helps families year-round.

Some of the bills they cover include emergency rent or car payments, funeral expenses, Christmas presents and Thanksgiving meals.

In the last month, the group has paid almost $7,000 dollars in bills for families directly impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Kendra’s donation played an important part.

“That right there is what our future is counting on, little girls like that, that are looking to be leaders in our community and to give back and what a blessing she was,” said MONBU Administrator Rhonda Pilkington.

Pilkington added $100 to the donation and it covered an emergency rent payment for a single mom who just lost her service industry job.

“At eight years old, she understands that there's people out there that need help and she was there,” said Pilkington. “That's just amazing.”

Kendra hopes her story will inspire others to do some good.

“She's my smart little cookie,” said Kayla Levett.

Kendra Levett included a sweet note with her donation to MONBU.

Rhonda Pilkington

Pilkington says the Uncensored Fund is registered with the IRS. Recipients must submit an application when in need of financial assistance. If approved, MONBU makes a payment directly to the company owed.

“If we all pitch in together, we can do great things,” said Pilkington.

To donate to the Moms of New Braunfels Uncensored fund, contact an MONBU administrators via direct message on Facebook.