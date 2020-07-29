Funding opportunities focuses industry experts on salvaging tourism in New Braunfels

The city isstill working to attract visitors, focusing some campaigns on health and safety assurances. Some reimbursement could come from CARES Act funds.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — This time of year, visitors typically flock to New Braunfels.

But with the novel coronavirus pandemic impacting travel plans over the past few months, the tourism industry has taken a hit.

Industry leaders are still working to attract visitors, focusing some campaigns on health and safety assurances.

City leaders are working with the Chamber of Commerce on funding, as the Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) changes its marketing strategies for tourists.

Judy Young, vice president of the New Braunfels Convention & Visitors Bureau, briefed city council members on how the local tourism economy has been impacted and is adapting to challenges.

During a presentation in June, Young shared industry survey results, showing 52% of travelers are ready to travel to a new place, 28% are waiting for a medical breakthrough and 20% want assurances from the destination that they'll be safe.

“We have to assure them that we're doing everything we can and that we're welcoming them back,” Young said. “We have to revolutionize how we serve it up. So we have a program that is a live local and Explore New Braunfels.”

The CVB is planning marketing campaigns assuring travelers of health and safety precautions. Some of these initiatives can now be reimbursed from CARES Act funds or an economic development grant.

Hotel occupancy tax revenue, which previously funded tourism marketing, has dropped. These new funding sources will help fill the gap in the CVB’s budget.

“During peak season, this industry employs over 18% of the workforce,” said Young. “Visitors generate over $705 million in economic impact to New Braunfels.”

The City of New Braunfels is hosting a question and answer session online to address questions about the pandemic’s impact on the local economy.

The Facebook live starts Wednesday at 2 p.m.