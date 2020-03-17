SPRING BRANCH, Texas — With basic items harder to find at grocery stores, a food pantry in Spring Branch is hoping to help fill the gap.

The Helping Hands Food Pantry at Rebecca Creek Baptist Church has a little bit of everything for families and seniors on a limited income.

Their shelves are stocked with canned items, fresh produce, bread, frozen meat, and even toiletries and pet food.

The items are sourced from Target and the San Antonio Food Bank.

“The folks that we’re serving are already in a position where life is tough,” said Rebecca Creek Baptist Church Pastor James Leinneweber.

He knows madness at the grocery store and self-distancing practices is making things harder for his community.

He hopes the food pantry will be able to bless those in need during this tough time and beyond.

“This ministry helps meet people’s needs that are hurting,” said Pastor Leinneweber. “It allows us the opportunity to show the love of Christ, be His hands and feet.”

The Helping Hands Food Pantry allows clients to go shopping once a month. The system lets them find items they really need.

The volunteers anticipate a big turnout at their next shopping day, Thursday.

On March 19th the pantry will allow clients to shop anytime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Clients who can't make it out this week have the option to shop another Thursday. Some weeks offer earlier hours.

The food pantry also sets aside one Tuesday per month to give out food boxes to seniors 60 years and older.

“We are a smaller, more controlled environment and we will do everything we can to keep everything sanitized but to keep the doors open,” said Helping Hands Food Pantry Director Leisa Hatton.

She estimates more than 113 families utilize the food pantry every month.

The resource serves the community in a 15-mile radius around the church which is located along US-281 near and FM 306. Many of the clients are from northwest Comal County including Bulverde and Canyon Lake. There is an income limitation for clients. Families outside of the area are encouraged to find a closer resource center that can help with their needs.

Other options include:

New Braunfels Food Bank

CRRC of Canyon Lake

Search Texas Food Pantries

To contact the Helping Hands Food Bank in Spring Branch to apply for assistance or volunteer, call 830-885-4998 or e-mail: helpinghands@rebeccacreek.org.