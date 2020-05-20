City of New Braunfels investigating 'unfortunate situation' involving firefighters that resulted in damage to local hotel

The incident apparently happened in early April, officials say, and an investigation is still ongoing.

SAN ANTONIO — In what they're calling an "unfortunate situation," officials with the City of New Braunfels say they've been investigating an apparent incident involving local firefighters that unfolded at a hotel and "resulted in damage to the facility" last month.

Details of the incident haven't been released, nor which hotel it occurred at, and officials say those involved were put on administrative leave in the meantime. It's also unknown, as of now, how many firefighters were involved.