Elections official: More than 8 races left off 270 ballots in Comal County

A spreadsheet released Monday appears to show how many people from the impacted precincts signed in to vote & how many ballots were cast in those local races.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Elections officials in Comal County released data related to a glitch at the polls last week.

When asked for more context the next day, the elections coordinator said she didn’t have time to do so.

A technical issue is being blamed for leaving more than eight local races off up to 270 ballots on Election Day. The glitch seems to have originated with poll pads made by the company KNOWiNK.

Along with New Braunfels ISD school board races and the Lake Dunlap propositions, Comal County elections officials believe the glitch also impacted at least five other races for voters living in Selma, Schertz, and Fair Oaks Ranch.

The elections department has been combing through data for the past week.

A spreadsheet released Monday afternoon appears to show how many people from the impacted precincts signed in to vote after the poll pads were rebooted Tuesday.

Then elections staff counted how many ballots were cast, per polling location, in the local races.

The impacted races are listed as NBISD Trustee District 2, NBISD Trustee District 4, Lake Dunlap Props A,B,C, & Directors, Fair Oaks Ranch Council Pl 2 & Prop, Trinity Glenrose Director, Green Valley SUD Directors, City of Schertz Council Pl 3, 4, 5 and City of Selma Prop A.

Some columns show more ballots were cast than the number of people qualified to vote in the race.

Over the phone Monday, elections coordinator Cynthia Jaqua tried to explain the issue she believes could be tied to the time period when voters were signing in on paper instead of electronically. When KENS 5 reached out Tuesday for more context, Jaqua declined an interview citing her schedule.

Now it is up to the impacted candidates to contest the results.