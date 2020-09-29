Detention officer accused of sexual contact with inmate

Ashley Morales is accused of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, which Sheriff Arnold Zwicke says violated the inmate’s civil rights.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — A former detention officer in Guadalupe County is on the other side of the law. The woman employed at the Adult Detention Center in Seguin is accused of having sexual contact with an inmate.

On Monday, Ashley Morales spent the night in jail, but this time she was not on the clock. The detention officer was fired once she was placed in handcuffs.

She was arrested by Guadalupe County investigators and Texas Rangers.

“Her employment was terminated upon her arrest, and she is no longer associated with the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office,” said Sheriff Zwicke in a statement about the incident.

Prior to Morales being fired, the jail reported 119 corrections officers work at the 598-bed facility.