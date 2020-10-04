CANYON LAKE, Texas — A package delivery driver is spreading kindness in Canyon Lake.

Families are finding encouraging messages attached to their boxes.

The driver, who also plans to become a First Responder, is sharing her message of hope.

Amanda Mathews has a kind of joy that is contagious.

As a contracted delivery driver, she drops off every box, padded envelope or shipping tube, with care.

Recently, she added one more step to the deliveries.

“Since [coronavirus changes] had taken place, I've noticed that a lot of my customers were really sad. There was one lady in particular. I had made a delivery and as I was leaving, [a woman] waved to me through the van window,” said Mathew. “I could just see like tears in her eyes and it made me really sad. I went home that night and I was like, I have to do something.”

The first day, she wrote “it’s gonna be okay” with a smiley face, on 115 bright pink post-it notes.

The gesture brought a smile to dozens of families in Canyon Lake.

A woman who captured Mathews on cellphone video dancing while she dropped off a package, wasn’t surprised.

The footage was captured by her sister, Ashley Stephens.

“I know that sometimes her route is in my area and so I was looking out for my package,” said Stephens. “Just getting a simple note like that helps remind us all that it's gonna be okay.”

Mathew’s heart for helping doesn’t stop with sticky notes. She served in the Navy and is now working to become a firefighter.

She says she’s ready for the front lines during a pandemic or not. Mathews says becoming a firefighter is her calling.

“If anything, it's solidified my dream. There's always a necessity for your First Responders,” said Mathews. “I think that this is a brutal awakening for some of them and for me personally, it just makes me want to do it more.”

Taking things one day at a time and spreading joy one note at a time, Amanda wants to deliver a dose of positivity to anyone who hears her story.

“There's a light at the end of the tunnel and this is all going to end,” said Mathews. “When it does, I think that we’ll be stronger than we were before, because we've endured something that we've never seen.”