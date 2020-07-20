Comal County tries new efforts to combat coronavirus in care facilities

Out of 37 deaths in Comal County, at least 21 have been from a care facility. So far, 10 facilities have reported around 270 cases among their staff or residents.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The coronavirus is spreading through nursing homes in Comal County.

Area leaders are hoping new efforts will make a difference in the fight to stop it.

Countywide, cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the coronavirus continue to climb.

The latest information from the Public Health Department showed 1,061 active cases in Comal County.

“As this continues, it's affecting more and more people and obviously affecting those of us who know and love those people,” Comal County Spokesperson Paul Anthony said at a Commissioners Court meeting Thursday.

Nursing and other assisted living facilities have reported the majority of virus-related deaths.

Out of 37 deaths in Comal County, at least 21 have been from a closed community.

So far 10, facilities have reported around 270 cases among their staff or residents.

“Public health is working with DSHS (Department of State Health Services) to provide education, evaluation, recommend best practices, to assist those facilities and help them improve those outcomes since COVID-19 is obviously having a significant effect on their population,” Anthony said.

Comal County Public Health has dedicated an epidemiologist to find resources for these facilities and keep track of the latest cases in these communities.

“They’re working… to try to get what they call a ‘quick response force’ from the state - to get into one of these nursing homes and get all of the residents and staff tested since they've been hit particularly hard,” Anthony said.

The City of New Braunfels is also offering help.

“Our Emergency Management Coordinator is working with the City of New Braunfels,” Anthony said. “They have a Unified Resource Center in place to assist with PPE, other needs that these facilities might have.”

Long-term residential health care facilities who need personal protective equipment and other resources can call (830) 221-4618 to request them.

County Judge Sherman Krause offers condolences to the loved ones of those who have passed.

“One death is too many,” Krause said. “These tragedies remind us that it is critical to protect ourselves and our families.”

Comal County released these numbers from care facility on Friday and Saturday: