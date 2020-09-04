COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A fourth person with coronavirus has died in Comal County.

Test results were confirmed Thursday morning for a Bulverde woman who passed away over the weekend.

Her husband died this week after testing positive for the virus.

Officials also announced that five more people tested positive, bringing the County’s total to 34 cases.

Area leaders are making changes to help stop the spread.

At the weekly Comal County Commissioners Court meeting, Cheryl Fraser, the Director of Public Health urged families to stay home and if they must go out, to use social distancing and to wear masks.

“Because of widespread community transmission in Comal County, everyone should treat every place they go and every person they come in contact with, as if they are being exposed to COVID-19,” said Fraser. “It is here in our community.”

During public comment, Colette Nies addressed the court. She is running against Kevin Webb for the Commissioner Precinct three seat. Nies expressed concerns over Judge Sherman Krause’s decision to allow two out of four county parks to remain open over Easter weekend.

“I believe it is dangerous and that it excludes areas for protection. I'm here to ask you to reconsider,” said Nies. “The data shows us that it will make a difference. Yet the worst case scenario is what? That people die? Our numbers are still rising here and not including all the parks is literally saying the health and wellness of some areas takes precedent over others.”

Judge Krause started off the next agenda item, reports by County Staff and Elected Officials, by explaining his reason for the park decision.

A woman in the gallery could be heard calling for point of order.

“Will you please stop talking you had your chance to talk,” said Krause.

After the interruption, the Judge clarified that the two parks that remain are trail systems and not places where people can gather.

“We felt like it was safe for us to leave those parks open, especially given the rules that apply to those parks,” said Krause. “We have those rules that the Sheriff' Office can enforce.”

Similarly, the city of San Antonio shut down all parks for Easter weekend but hikers and bikers can still use greenway trails.

Commissioners also heard updates from Comal County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Nitsch. He says local businesses are following the rules. Only a handful were asked to make minor changes. Deputies are seeing problems from out-of-town visitors.

“It's the visitors from the Houston and Austin, San Antonio area that are using the county boat ramps and going for leisurely drives down River Road,” said Sgt. Nitsch. “While most won’t think this is a big deal, you need to think about these people from the more infected areas having to use our gas stations and such for restrooms, fuel, snacks, drinks.”

The county boat ramps are closed for Easter weekend but scheduled to open for boat launches only Tuesday at 5 p.m.

On the healthcare front, private physicians, first responders and the county set up a drive through testing site at an undisclosed location. It will expand testing for anyone showing symptoms.

“It's come together with basically no money, lots of volunteers and lots of donated equipment,” said Comal County Health Authority Dr. Dorothy Overman. “It's pretty incredible for such a town or size to get this going.”

The latest data shows 324 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Comal County.

34 tests were positive. 4 people have died and 16 have recovered. 210 tests were negative and 80 have pending results.

The county reports their public health line and COVID-19 hotline have received more than 2,000 calls with coronavirus questions since March 16th.

The number is 830-221-1120, open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

