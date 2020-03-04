COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal County is hoping state money will allow for better tracking and research of the novel coronavirus in the area.

As of Friday morning, there are 18 confirmed cases in Comal County.

Comal County | Public Health Public Health Emergency Preparedness (COVID-19) Data (View larger map) This map will be updated once per day. Last update: 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020 * As reported to the Comal County Office of Public Health by 10:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, Public Health Department is making moves to hire a specialist to help—an epidemiologist to help track the virus.

The county found a state grant that would cover the cost for one year.

Comal County commissioners heard from Cheryl Fraser, the director of public health, at their meeting Thursday, where she emphasized the importance of the outside help.

“The grant deliverables are to conduct these epidemiological cases (and) investigations that we are struggling to do at the present time, because we do not have a position for an epidemiologist,” said Fraser.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the grant contract, pending legal review.

“I'm excited about this, because in order for us to get back to work, we're going to end up having to test everyone and track down where it's coming from and stop it where it starts,” said Kevin Webb, the commissioner for Precinct 3.

Fraser and her nursing supervisor have been conducting case follow-ups on a daily basis. The new hire would help out with these investigations.

“We are checking in with every positive (case) every day to make sure we didn't miss anything and then we're also calling contacts or groups that possibly they have gathered with, that we know of, and following up with them.”

The workload keeps growing. New cases announced Friday bring the total number of positive tests in the county to 18.

So far, six people have recovered, and there are 57 tests with pending results.

The new cases include a patient under 18, one in their 40s and one in their 50s.

One case was reported as community spread. The other two were from close-contact with another coronavirus-positive patient.

Once the deal is finalized, the grant contract would allow the Department of State Health services to give Comal County more than $130,000 to cover payroll and equipment expenses for the Epidemiologist.

