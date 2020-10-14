Comal County Commissioner candidates respond to criticisms

Commissioners races are heating up in Comal County. The precinct three race is getting extra attention as New Braunfels voters analyze the names on the ballot.

“I got caught with a joint. I paid my misdemeanor fine and did a year [of] probation. That was 19 years ago,” said Nies. “The pervasiveness of the kind of demonization of recreational cannabis use, it needs to be decriminalized in Texas.”

“One took a couple of Instagram posts from 2017 way out of context and created this story that I'm some kind of drug dealer or do illicit behavior,” said Nies. “There were six or seven groups that really perpetuated that kind of harassment.”

KENS 5 reached out to Nies for more information. While she didn’t confirm if she made the posts in question, Nies did say she has been the target of online and in-person harassment.

Nies says she feels called to run in an effort to make a mark on areas of disparity she sees in her community. She’s also addressing recent community concerns stemming from some social media posts circulating online.

“As a County, we have done what we can within our authorities to help the people potentially affected by the quarry. I’m motivated to do what I feel like is the right thing for Comal County.”

Chapter two : Kevin Webb Response

Kevin Webb’s full response to media questions:

KENS 5: Some people have criticized your vote on a resolution pertaining to the Vulcan quarry and some claim you’ve not done enough to protect natural resources. What is your response to these views?

Webb: As a County we have done what we can within our authorities to help the people potentially affected by the quarry. We are not an affected party as defined by the TCEQ and as such would not have been granted status in a contested case hearing as Comal County. The commissioners for the precincts nearest to the site (about ten miles from any part of precinct 3) did write letters on behalf of their constituents supporting their inclusion as affected parties and their rightful claim to a contested case hearing.

Air quality issues are regional so the State and the TCEQ have authority over them while counties generally don’t. The resolution we passed here asked the State to take care of their responsibilities in this regard. In short, we found that counties aren’t given the authority to take care of these matters and our resolution asked the State to take care of what the law says they should. The fact is that the current laws are set up to allow for this type of development and if we want to change it, it will have to happen in Austin, not New Braunfels.

Even though Precinct 3 is the most developed and is mostly within in the City of New Braunfels, I’ve worked on several environmental issues and spent a lot of time last summer and fall exploring ways to use our regional habitat conservation plan (RHCP) to preserve open space in the wider county. I met with several stakeholders and had the area US Fish and Wildlife officer come to meet with myself and the county engineer to explore possibilities. However, because of the 500 acre requirement of our particular RHCP, we have been unable to put together a tract of the right size with substantial suitable habitat and the funding for that tract. It is a difficult proposition when we have so many other needs, but it’s something I’m working on and hope to see through. We considered a grant application through the State and we will work on that again, but it’s a complex puzzle to pull together the partners, funding, and opportunity at the same time.

While that longer term work continues, we did have a small success as we were able to work with some of our local partners to put together an explanation of our regional habitat conservation plan that is now part of a packet given to anyone developing land in areas that possibly have critical habitat. They are now very clearly made aware of their responsibilities in regard to the Endangered Species Act. It’s a small step, but a great one that will help expand the use of our RHCP.

I had no idea I’d have an opponent as I worked on these things and didn’t do any of it for political reasons. I’m motivated to do what I feel like is the right thing for Comal County and our people and in the instance of looking into preserving open space, by my education. I have a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University in Recreation, Parks, and Tourism and so I believe that I can be of some use in this pursuit and will continue working on it. Because of my role at the MPO and where these issues like the quarry are located by precinct, my primary work areas will remain transportation and county infrastructure, but I am very interested in seeing what we may do to preserve our Hill Country.

KENS 5: Have there been instances this campaign season of any other criticisms you would like to address?

Webb: No, ma’am. It’s been an honor to serve in this position in my hometown and people are very supportive.

KENS 5: Your opponent has received criticism over some of her social media posts and past encounters with law enforcement. Do you think this impacts the race in any way?

Webb: Though these things are set up as campaigns in opposition of one another, I don’t really see it that way. I’m going to continue to talk about the good work our elected officials, department heads, and employees have done together here for Comal County. I’m going to continue working hard to keep my role here serving the people and doing what I love to do. So, it doesn’t impact the race in any way as far as I’m concerned.

KENS 5: Is there anything else you would like to add that may not be addressed in the forum tomorrow?