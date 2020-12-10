Comal County says it will allow bars to reopen this week

The announcement comes a few days after Gov. Abbott said county leaders can decide what's best for their communities.

SAN ANTONIO — While Bexar County residents and bar owners are still awaiting local leaders' final determination as to whether those businesses will be allowed to reopen in limited capacity following Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement earlier this month, communities in the Hill Country will soon see drinks served once again.

Comal County leaders announced on Monday that they have submitted the appropriate paperwork to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that will green-light the opening of local bars at 50% capacity, starting Oct. 14. The county says that, ever since Abbott's announcement, it's been working with health officials, mayors and law enforcement to "developing a plan" on what reopening will look like, as well as how it will be enforced—especially as the novel coronavirus remains a presence in Texas and across the country.

"COVID-19 is still a threat to our community, but this is a small step we can take towards getting back to normal," County Judge Sherman Krause is quoted as saying in the county's release. "Business owners need to take the health threat seriously, but we can still provide a safe environment while open for business."

As part of its planning, the county says it's asking individual bar establishments to complete what it's calling an "Open Safe Plan" ahead of Oct. 14. Officials also say that enforcement efforts will including mandating that bars stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. Employees will also have to be screened for COVID-19 and wear masks while on the clock (guests will also have to have face coverings) and social distancing between groups will be a must.

Last week, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said he would go through the necessary discussions with health authorities and other local leaders before either giving the green light for bars or keeping it red.