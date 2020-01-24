NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A local woman is using her passion for sewing to help children in need. Kathleen Gamble makes clothing by hand then donates the outfits to nearly a dozen area charities. A non-profit with a campus in New Braunfels is grateful for the items.

Gamble learned how to sew six years ago.

“My mother made all my clothes when I was younger,” said Gamble. “One day I just said, I want to learn how to sew. It took me a while to act on it.”

From her first lesson, she was hooked.

“It's relaxing and there's an output…there's something that comes out of it.”

Three years ago, her dad who is a chaplain at an area hospital, suggested Gamble make clothes for children in need.

“I hear about what these victims are going through,” said Gamble. “It's rewarding knowing that I've done something to help ease the situation.”

So far, she’s donated adorable outfits to 11 organizations. One of them is the New Braunfels campus of SJRC Texas.

“We help over 200 children every single day that have been abused, abandoned, neglected, and they're in the foster care system,” said SJRC Texas Chief Development Officer Cynthia Lopez. “We care for 100% of their needs. We keep them in a safe bed, we clothe them, feed them, educate them and just help them to heal from any trauma that they may have experienced.”

Clothing is a top need for SJRC so they were thrilled to receive Kathleen’s package.

“It was just something that they enjoyed that was handmade made with love,” said Lopez. “For a lot of our teen girls, they've never had those type of items before so it really touched their heart and it's something that that they can keep and carry on with their children.”

There are lots of ways to help SJRC. You can donate clothing or toiletries. They also need volunteers to maintain or upgrade their two campuses. Of course, consider fostering one of the children in their care.

For Gamble, sewing was a way to show the hurting that she cares.

“I might not understand what they're going through, but [I want to tell them] there are people who are thinking about you,” said Gamble.

To make monetary or item donations to SJRC Texas or to learn more about volunteer opportunities, call the organization at:

San Antonio Office: (210) 592-1156

Bulverde Campus: (210) 876-6763

New Braunfels Campus: (830) 629-0659

You can also visit their website: SJRC Texas