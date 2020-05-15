Class of 2020 prepares for unique graduations, seniors prepare for limited family in attendance

State education officials are allowing outdoor ceremonies with precautions.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — High school seniors in Comal County are excited as graduation ceremonies arrive in the coming weeks, but they also know things will look a lot different.

The Texas Education Agency is allowing outdoor ceremonies with some extra precautions, and Comal ISD plans to hold outdoor ceremonies with restrictions in June.

Canyon High School says it will hold a graduation with restrictions at its open-air stadium June 3rd.

“I’m first generation in my family to graduate, and so it’s super important to me and my parents,” said Canyon High School senior Jisel Hernandez.

The Class of 2020 is preparing to walk the stage in a few weeks.

“I'm very grateful for this,” said CHS senior Lela Bradshaw. “I didn't think I was going to get the chance to have a full experience and I’m very overwhelmingly grateful about it.“

The graduates-to-be say they know the experience will be unique, but are happy to have the chance to participate in the right of passage.

“I'm OK with the guidelines as long as everybody is safe,” Bradshaw said. “It’s different because I don't have as much family and as much friends as I thought I would, but I have settled with the fact that it is going to be OK. I still get to graduate.“

Another Canyon senior, Andreana Spacek, is looking forward to celebrating with her family and friends.

“(I’m) finally going to get my diploma,” Spacek said, with a smile.

Tickets are limited to five guests per senior so Spacek, like many others, is making the tough choice of who gets an invitation.

“We have a big ol’ family and it's like, 'OK, we have to choose,” she said.

The district will broadcast the ceremony for those who can’t attend.

A virtual commencement will also go on as planned on May 30th.

New Braunfels ISD, meanwhile, is holding its virtual graduation May 28th.

They hope to present diplomas to seniors at Unicorn Stadium sometime in June. Those plans are being finalized, and could be announced as early as next week.

Northside ISD also expects to announce plans next week.

On Friday night, Judson Early College Academy celebrates its Class of 2020 with the district’s first of five virtual ceremonies.