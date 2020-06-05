KERRVILLE, Texas — A church in Kerrville is highlighting the hard work area teachers are doing as classrooms have gone virtual during the coronavirus crisis.

Seventy miles northwest of San Antonio, in the heart of the hill country, a community honored the often unsung heroes, Wednesday.

Calvary Temple Church members and high school seniors planned a special way to thank Kerrville ISD educators during teacher appreciation week.

“Every teacher I talk to, we ask, how are you doing through this corona thing?” said Pastor Del Way. “Without exception, makes me a little emotional to think about it, they will say, ‘I'm fine. I'm worried about my students.’”

Waving hands and homemade signs, volunteers welcomed around 500 KISD teachers onto the church campus.

Navigating through a series of cones in a drive-thru style set-up in the parking lot, the educators got to take a moment for themselves and see a few of their students as well.

Each car drove off with a hearty meal from Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q and a message that their work matters.

“They've adapted and they're doing exceptionally well,” said Pastor Del. “Everyone I talked to, the online thing, they're doing it… but can’t wait to get back in the classroom.”

In front of a classroom or computer screen, the men and women of KISD are still helping shape the next generation by preparing them for whatever the future holds.

“To use a Texas slogan, 'This ain’t God's first rodeo.' He'll get us through this,” said Pastor Del. “I have an optimistic outlook. I believe greater is he that is in me, than he that is in the world and I believe this too shall pass and our best days are ahead of us.”

Calvary Temple also worked with an area baker to surprise area first responders and front line workers with cookies.

