NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Santa Clause, a country singer and thousands of New Braunfels families united to help Wurstfest rebuild after last year’s fire on the festival grounds.

This week, nonprofits who lost their booth received a check to help cover their expenses.

The money was raised at the city’s annual Wassailfest where Wade Bowen also performed in December.

“It was pretty tragic when you see the fires going on. I was actually on the road playing somewhere and seeing all the stuff going on back home with the fires and it was pretty scary,” said Texas Country singer Wade Bowen. “Then you're just glad everybody's OK.”

As the smoke cleared, New Braunfels banded together, determined to help Wurstfest recover.

“I know how much effort and work goes into those booths and how important they are as a fundraising mechanism for those nonprofits,” said April Ryan, a member of the New Braunfels Downtown Association. “When I found out about the fires, it was so devastating.”

With all hands on deck, Wade Bowen decided to use his talents to bless his neighbors.

“I've lived here for 15 years and I just love New Braunfels,” Bowen said. “I played music for a living so I feel like that's the best way for me to help.”

In December, the Wassailfest tradition grew into an event to give back.

Wade Bowen filled downtown with the season’s classics. One of the songs on his Christmas album “If We Make it Through December” hit home with many of his neighbors.

The season of giving proved the tight-knit city would make it through.

In one night, nearly $30,000 was raised thanks to the city, the New Braunfels Downtown Association and the Bowen Family Foundation.

With spring in the air this week, 16 charities picked up checks for $1,800 each.

“It's so super important to support those nonprofits that are there and make sure that they can rebuild and continue to support all the diverse charities they represent in our community,” Ryan said.

The nonprofits are celebrating how far they’ve come and focusing on being ready for Wurstfest 2020.

“I love the traditions here,” Bowen said. “I'm so glad that they keep those traditions alive and keep this community together.”

Many of the charities are funding kitchen equipment for their booths. If you want to help, contact the nonprofits listed here: Wurstfest Recovery