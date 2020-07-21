Canyon Lake crews welcome big, new fire truck

The shiny red piece of equipment will help fire crews do their jobs more efficiently and it is expected to impact insurance rates later this year.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — Canyon Lake Fire crews have a new tool in their arsenal and it is the biggest one yet. The new truck could also save area homeowners some money.

Stretching a whopping 60 feet, 3 inches long and with a ladder reaching 107 feet high, Truck 51 is the new Aerial Tiller for Canyon Lake Fire/EMS.

“It's the first ladder truck for the community since 1964,” said Fire Chief Darren Brinkkoeter. “The capabilities are not only just for putting fires out or rescue as the aerial pieces utilize for, we carry a multitude of equipment on it and it makes it a lot more versatile.”

The shiny red piece of equipment will help fire crews do their jobs more efficiently and it’s expected to impact insurance rates later this year.

The fire department improved their score with insurance companies in January and will be reevaluated once two fire stations open this fall. The new truck is expected to help lower insurance premiums even more.

“Depending on the insurance company, it adds up,” said Chief Brinkkoeter. “It’s money back into the homeowner's pocket.”

Crews have been preparing for the new truck for months. With the apparatus assembled and delivered and training complete, a push-in ceremony took place Friday.

The firefighter tradition for new trucks was bittersweet this year. Coronavirus precautions didn’t allow the usual public participation. Pictures from the in-house event show the pride crews take in their work.

“It's going to provide protection for at least a good fifteen to twenty years,” said Chief Brinkkoeter. “We're so excited about it. The board supported it. It’s a big step in the right direction.”

Truck 51 is already earning its keep, responding to its first call last week.

“We had a structure fire,” said Chief Brinkkoeter. “It was up in the attic and so we brought it into the fire scene two days earlier than expected.”

Caring for and protecting the community is at the heart of the department’s work.