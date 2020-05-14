Canyon Lake community works to clean up mess left behind from storms

The water that flooded out a Canyon Lake mom's car also made it’s way inside Lowe’s Market.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — Tuesday’s storms caused chaos in the Canyon Lake area.

Some in Comal County are still working to clean up the mess left behind.

A grocery store south of the lake received quite a bit of water during the storm.

Lowe’s Market off FM 2673 south of Canyon Lake, took on several inches of water.

The supermarket was closed for 26 hours while employees and contractors cleaned up and dried out the store.

A shopper who was trapped by the high water says the experience is one she won’t soon forget.

Pictures taken of Lowe’s Market Tuesday morning show the lake that formed in the parking lot during the storm.

Jody Ford and her son Colton were among those trapped by the high water.

“When I walked out, the water was coming in through the doors and I got to my car and my rear end was actually starting to float,” said Jody Ford.

Ford and her family moved to Canyon Lake just before Spring Break. She says while mother nature is causing stress by damaging their only car, the community is showing her a better welcome.

“My son actually was mild autism … and I'm sure he was very scared,” said Ford. “He don't know how to swim so I was very scared for him. I'm really grateful for the people that helped us that day.”

She says a man from Fischer’s Market next door kept Colton calm and Comal County deputies took the two and their groceries home.

The water that flooded out Jody’s car also made its way inside Lowe’s Market.

Luckily, products were high and dry.

Outside, some firewood and fruit trees floated off.

Crews were able to pump out the water and reopen Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, the parking lot received some care.

“There's lots of senior citizens out here that can’t drive, lot’s of people that just have to have a supermarket,” said Lowe’s Market Regional Manager Alan Buxkemper. “[It’s] critical that we stay open and feed the public and keep everyone safe.”

The grocery store is a staple in the community and even more crucial during the pandemic.

“If we would have been shut down for weeks or months because of the flood, it would’ve been catastrophic for this area,” said Buxkemper.

While the storms created stress for Lowe’s employees and Jody Ford, they’re all ready to show that this community will remain strong.